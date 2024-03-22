The Kansas basketball Jayhawks came into the NCAA Tournament as a wounded Goliath, battered not by a slingshot but rather an injury bug that is sidelining their best player, Kevin McCullar Jr., for the entirety of March Madness. A Round of 64 matchup with the relentless Samford Bulldogs left them incredibly vulnerable to the fatal blow.
Goliath was not staggering for much of the night, though. Kansas built a 20-point lead in the second half that sent a booming message to all fans that this program can never be counted out. But then Bucky Ball was activated to full effect. Samford escaped the clutches of certain elimination multiple times and pulled within one point with 20 seconds left in the game.
The ensuing sequence could have been potentially the most exhilarating moment of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and a life-changing one for the players and coaches representing this Homewood Alabama school. Instead, a controversial whistle overshadowed an absolute barn burner between two teams who each have their own March Madness underdog story this year.
A terrific block by Samford's A.J. Staton-McCray on Nicolas Timberlake was called a foul. To his credit, Timberlake knocked down the clutch free throws, and Kansas hung on for a 93-89 win. The replay suggested it was a clean play, which could have possibly resulted in a fast-break score for the No. 13 seed's first lead of the contest. The crowd understandably expressed its outrage.
Jayhawks head coach Bill Self, on the other hand, expressed relief for leaving Thursday night with a narrow victory.
Bill Self, Nicolas Timberlake respond after stunning end
“We're relieved, excited, and proud to get an opportunity to advance,” Bill Self said, per ESPN's James Peterson. “I thought Samford was great. I've never played against anybody that there's never a break in the action. There's always. pressure in some way, shape or form.”
It will be difficult for people not to reduce this thriller to one call, but a true battle took place in Salt Lake City's Delta Center. K.J. Adams led the Jayhawks with 20 points, shooting a sensational 10-of-13 from the field. Hunter Dickinson nearly posted a 20-20 game just 12 days after dislocating his shoulder. And yet, many will slap an asterisk next to this triumph.
Timberlake does not see it that way and insists he was fouled on the play, per Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports. He is of course in the minority on that stance, with many outraged that such a call was made in crunch time. It is hard to blame them when considering what a win could have done for the Southern Conference champions.
A brutal end to the Bulldogs' superb season
Obviously, no one knows what would have transpired had the referees allowed the action to unfold. Kansas could have maintained the lead or got it right back. Heck, there are probably Jayhawks fans who can present a missed call from earlier in the game that could even everything out. That is not the point, though.
It is as simple as this. If Samford upset Kansas, Staton-McCray's block would have been plastered all over newspapers and included in March Madness highlight reels for the years to come. Now, for those outside of the Bulldogs community, it will unfortunately fade into obscurity in the near future.
The clock did not strike midnight on Cinderella. The referee inadvertently sped it by hand, denying Samford a fair chance to win its first NCAA Tournament game in program history. Although head coach Bucky McMillan handled the foul call with class, this is going to be a painful ride back home for him and his team.
Officiating mistakes are a part of sports, but this will inevitably feel personal for the alumni and fans who are desperately hoping they do not have to wait another 24 years to witness more March Madness magic. When the fury does die down, however, they should take pride in the grit their team displayed on the big stage.