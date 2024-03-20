The Kansas basketball team had a solid season and earned a four seed in March Madness, but they will be shorthanded for the tournament. Kevin McCullar Jr. has been battling the injury bug and Kansas head coach Bill Self said on Tuesday that he will not be available for the Jayhawks in the big dance.
“Kevin is not going to play,” Bill Self said, according to an article from Yahoo Sports. “Kevin said his knee pain has not subsided any and it’s too bad for him to be able to contribute … We're shutting him down for the tournament. He hasn't practiced in six weeks, basically. He hasn't done more damage to his knee, but he tried to do it and said he just couldn't go.”
Kevin McCullar Jr. has been fighting a knee injury for awhile now, and his Kansas basketball career is now over. This is obviously not how he wanted to go out.
“First, I’d like to address Jayhawk Nation, thank you for the support!” McCullar Jr. said in a tweet. “In regard to me not playing in March Madness, if I could play, I would. I am more devastated than anyone, knowing that I can’t play & compete alongside my team and that my college career has now come to an end. I have done everything that I possibly could have done to get back playing at a high level to help my team. This included 6-7 hours a day with the training staff at Kansas for over a month now, while not participating in practice but competing in games. While trying various treatment options, it’s simply not where it needs to be to play the game. With a collective agreement between myself, the coaches and the Kansas team doctors, it was decided that I should not play. This is the best time of the year and I wish I was able to help my brothers & KU on the court during this time, but unfortunately I cannot. I will be supporting them in Utah and the rest of this March run!”
This news certainly doesn't bode well for Kansas basketball's national title hopes. The Jayhawks will begin their March Madness run on Thursday night as they will be taking on 13 seed Samford.