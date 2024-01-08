Houston looks to remain undefeated as we continue our college basketball odds series with a Houston-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Houston looks to remain undefeated as they face Iowa State. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Houston-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Houston enters the game ranked second in the nation and undefeated this year. They have not had many close games either. They beat Xavier on the road by six, and then Texas A&M at home by four, but those are the only two games decided in single digits this year. Meanwhile, they are coming off a 34-point win over West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Iowa State comes in sitting at 11-3 on the year. After winning their first four of the year, they would fall to Virginia Tech and Texas A&M back to back. They would go on another winning streak though, winning six straight. Still, they would fall last time out. They faced 11th-ranked Oklahoma and would lose by eight in that game.

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Iowa State Odds

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Iowa State Odds

Houston: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -154

Iowa State: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 131.5 (-110)

Under: 131.5 (-110)

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread

Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked tenth in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 82nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 149th in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 17.1 points per game this year while shooting 43.5 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. He is averaging 9.7 points per game this year, while also having 6.2 assists per game this year.

Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 13.4 points per game this year, with 40.5 percent shooting this year.

Houston is 12th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are second in the nation in offensive rebounding this year, but 150th in defensive rebounding this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 6.8 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, three other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year.

Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are first in opponent field goal percentage this year while sitting 12th in blocks and fourth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.4 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.6 steals per game, while four other guys have more than a steal per game this year.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread

Iowa State ranks 18th in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 52nd in adjusted offensive efficiency, and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 16th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 13th in assists per game. They are 16th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Tamin Lipsey this year. He comes in with 14.7 points per game this year while shooting well, hitting 47.1 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 6.0 assists per game on the year. Joining him is Keshon Gilbert, who has 13.8 points per game this year. He also is solid moving the ball, coming in with 4.8 assists per game this year.

Rounding out the top scorers are Milan Momcilovic and Tre King. Momcilovic comes in with 13.5 points per game while dominating at the charity stripe. He has hit 90.6 percent of his free throws this year. King comes in with 10.1 points per game this year while shooting 57.9 percent.

Iowa State is 132nd in rebounds per game this year. They are 91st in offensive rebounds this year, but sit 129th in defensive rebounds. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. Lipsey leads the way with 5.9 rebounds per game, but he is one of four players on the team averaging five or more rebounds per game this year.

Iowa State is fourth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 52nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are second in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 3.4 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.9 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.8 steals per game.

Final Houston-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

This should be a great match-up between two quality teams. Both teams are good on defense this year, but Houston may be the best defense in the nation. The biggest concern for them in this game is taking care of the ball. It is something that has done well all year, but Iowa State is great at forcing mistakes. If Houston can keep their slow tempo and not turnover the rock, they will come away with this one.

Final Houston-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Houston -3.5 (-102)