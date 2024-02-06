Kansas basketball has to fix their consistency issues soon.

The Kansas basketball team is clearly very good as they are currently ranked #4 in the country, but they have some big consistency issues that are plaguing them a bit. After a huge home win against then #4 Houston on Saturday, the Jayhawks lost in overtime at unranked Kansas State basketball on Monday. Kansas has now lost three road games in a row. The Jayhawks are talented, but they have some things that they need to fix if they want to make a run at a national title.

Inconsistency is a big problem for Kansas basketball right now, and the past two games of showed that. They can beat a top five team by double digits, and then they can go and lose to an unranked team two days later. Part of it is that the Big 12 is a very good conference, but part of it is also that the Jayhawks have a road problem right now.

“Guys, whether it's K-State playing at Oklahoma State or us playing Houston or whatever, the intensity and everything's not quite the same or the prep,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the loss to Kansas State, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I mean, you practice for 20 minutes on Sunday because of fatigue and all that stuff. So I actually thought both teams probably did a pretty good job hanging in there for 45 minutes because I know we were tired. I don't think we were quite as turned up as what we were on Saturday obviously.”

If Kansas wants a chance at winning the Big 12 regular championship, they are going to need to find a way to win some games on the road. We are approaching the final stretch of the regular season, and there are going to be a lot of tricky games for the Jayhawks away from home.

One thing that has made it hard for Kansas on the road is their lack of bench production. The bench had just two points in the loss to Kansas State, and it's going to be hard to win any road games with production like that. These are the things that Kansas basketball needs to fix if they want any shot at winning a national title this year.

Things don't get any easier for the Jayhawks in their next two games. Kansas will return to the court on Saturday back at home for a date with #13 Baylor, and then they will look to end their road losing streak as they take on #23 Texas Tech on Monday.