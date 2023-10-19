The Kansas basketball program has big expectations for this season, and the preseason AP poll has them ranked No. 1 in the country, which should not be a surprise with the talent that was brought in through the transfer portal by Bill Self. One of those players that Bill Self brought into the Kansas basketball program is Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, who embraces all of the expectations of being the preseason No. 1 team.

“I like it,” Hunter Dickinson said, via Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “I like people knowing it because I want them to know we're better than them. And they're coming in here to try to upset us.”

Kansas has a couple of big tests early on in the non-conference schedule. The first one comes in the State Farm Champions Classic, when they play No. 16 Kentucky on Nov. 14. Arguably the biggest test in the non-conference for Kansas is on Dec. 1 at home against the defending champion UConn Huskies, who are No. 6 in the preseason AP poll. That game features a great matchup between Dickinson and Donovan Clingan. Both players have the potential to be the best big man in the country.

Kansas also has a road game against Indiana, which is not ranked as of now, but it is always a tough road environment to play in.

Bill Self raved about Dickinson's ability as a big man.

“He's the best offensive big I've ever had,” Self said, via Medcalf. “Not the best defensive [center]. He's got to get better: athleticism, guarding the ball screen. … ‘How are you going to utilize him in certain situations?' But as far as, ‘Can he shoot it? Can he pass it? Can he score on the block? Can he play out of [double-teams]? There's a lot of things that he does that are gifted, that hopefully we can take advantage of. Because I think he's really, really talented.”

Kansas also brings in sharpshooter Nick Timberlake from Towson, who join returners Kevin McCullar Jr., Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr.

As always, expectations are high at Kansas. Dickinson is embracing them.