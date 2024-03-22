The last few days for Kansas basketball have been muddled with controversy and speculation, which is the last thing a vulnerable Jayhawks team needs during March Madness. A phantom foul call allowed the No. 4 seed in the Midwest region to clinch a 93-89 win versus Cinderella hopeful Samford on Thursday night. One would assume that this shorthanded squad will need a couple more breaks if it is going to enjoy a deep run.
Since Kevin McCullar Jr. is out for the entire NCAA Tournament with a bone bruise in his knee, head coach Bill Self might have to rely on Lady Luck to occasionally take the court for Kansas. The star guard's health has been tied to this program's 2024 ceiling. He missed several games in February, returned at the start of March and was again sidelined for the Big 12 Tournament. But a grand return was expected.
The bracket-filling world was rocked with the news that McCullar had in fact played his last college basketball game and would not be suiting up for the Jayhawks. Assumptions have been made that the 23-year-old is opting to sit out in preparation for the 2024 NBA Draft. Self's comments unintentionally fueled the social media conjecture, as more fans questioned the athlete's dedication to his teammates.
Self has ardently refuted the notion, though, insisting that Kevin McCullar Jr. did everything he could to play through the pain before the team and its medical staff agreed it is best to shut him down. Much of Lawrence remains behind the All-American Third-Team selection, but the community knows how grim its NCAA Tournament hopes are without him. He is putting into words just how tough it is to end his Kansas tenure on the bench.
Kevin McCullar Jr. addresses untimely March Madness setback
“It’s rough,” McCullar said, per The Topeka Capital-Journal's Jordan Guskey. “Of course, I want to be playing. I wish I could be playing. Who wouldn’t want to play in March Madness? Especially for my last year. But yeah, man, I’m just here to support my guys and I’ve got my brothers’ backs. So, I was glad that we pulled out the win.”
In light of some of the social media criticism that hovers around McCullar, it should be noted that the farthest he has ever gone in the NCAA Tournament is the Sweet Sixteen. Being hampered with an injury before a final pursuit of a national championship or Final Four appearance is a devastating scenario for any top college player to ponder.
Kevin McCullar Jr. already tried coming back before and suffered a setback. There are definite risks to partaking in March Madness at less than 100 percent. The debate between playing for your teammates and student body, or prioritizing your own future and livelihood is bound to divide the masses. However, another Kansas basketball star claims that such a debate is not even on the table due to the undeniable commitment McCullar showed in the lead-up to the tourney.
Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson has his teammate's back
Senior center Hunter Dickinson is in lockstep with HC Bill Self and is shutting down the narrative that took shape online surrounding McCullar's injury.
“A lot of people want to infer what happens,” the All-American Second-Teamer said, via Guskey. “I feel like that kind of happens when people don’t have any clue what’s going on behind the doors. They don’t really know anything. They’re just speculating. And it was unfortunate that a lot of people ran with … straight speculation. Nobody knows what’s going on behind the doors. If they were in there, then they would have seen all the work that he put in. I think a lot of people would be giving him an apology today for it.”
Dickinson is hoping to silence all the skeptics with his rousing endorsement of McCullar. He has the utmost respect for his teammate by the sound of it and wants to add clarity to the situation. Perhaps the attention can now fully shift towards Kansas' current on-court product.
The Jayhawks melted in the second half of its Round of 64 matchup versus Samford, barely surviving a night of Bucky Ball. A seasoned Gonzaga group could be too much for Self's guys to handle. Dickinson will have to put forth another herculean effort like he did on Thursday (19 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks).
Though, Kansas can still lean on its best player in some way. Kevin McCullar Jr. is contributing to his team's long-shot title run by taking on a new, unofficial role.
Can Kevin McCullar Jr. push Kansas basketball forward from the bench?
“Coach gave me the assistant coaching job, so I guess he hired me on the staff right for a little bit,” McCullar said. “But it’s just fun to be out there and just supporting my brothers. I know that was a crazy game. So, yeah, I’m taking the assistant coaching role right now.”
The All-Big 12 First-Team selection has the experience and knowledge to help the Jayhawks attain the proper March Madness mental state. While Bill Self handles the X's and O's, McCullar can be the igniter Kansas desperately needs to plow through all the adversity and reach the second week of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Look for him on the sidelines when the blue blood clashes with Gonzaga Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET.