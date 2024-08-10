The Kansas Jayhawks had a disappointing 2023-24 season. They started out strong in non-conference play, but struggled once Big 12 play began and it culminated in an embarrassing second round exit in the NCAA Tournament against Gonzaga. But the Jayhawks have strengthened their roster this offseason through the transfer portal. Kansas' latest transfer portal roster addition is big-time scorer David Coit according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

At this point in the offseason, the only player that the Kansas Jayhawks have lost to the transfer portal is Arterio Morris. Morris did not play for the Jayhawks last season and was ultimately dismissed from the team following off the court issues. But Kansas did lose both Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar Jr. to the 2024 NBA Draft. McCullar landed with the New York Knicks and Furphy with the Indiana Pacers.

Kansas did get a major boost when Hunter Dickinson announced his intention to return to the Jayhawks for one more season. They also added quite a bit of help in the transfer portal with the additions of former Wisconsin guard AJ Storr who is an NBA prospect, former South Dakota state guard Zeke Mayo, former Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore, former Rice guard Noah Shelby, and former Alabama wing Rylan Griffen.

David Coit is Kansas' latest transfer portal roster addition

Coit's addition to the Kansas Jayhawks comes late in the offseason. But he's been a solid scoring threat for most of his college career to this point, and he should help the team next season.

Coit is a small point guard, but he's been highly effective the past two seasons he's played NCAA Division 1 basketball. He began his college career at the junior college ranks at Athens Cape Community College in New Jersey. He transferred to Northern Illinois after one season, playing two seasons for them, meaning he has one season remaining of NCAA eligibility.

Across two seasons at Northern Illinois, Coit averaged 18.1 points, 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting on threes, and 87.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Coit and the incoming transfers will also be joined by an intriguing freshman duo coming in for Kansas. That freshman duo consists of shooting guard Rakease Passmore of Combine Academy and center Flory Bidunga of Kokomo High School. The Jayhawks had a third member of the 2024 recruiting class in Labaron Philon, but he decomitted and ultimately chose Alabama.