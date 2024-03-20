This is just not the year for the Kansas basketball program. Coach Bill Self has faced a lot of adversity throughout the season and it looks to be getting worse with the NCAA Tournament nearing. The Jayhawks still got a bid to March Madness despite these struggles due to the help of Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar. However, it looks like one of these players will not be able to help the team against Samford or any game after that.
Now, Coach Bill Self made a big revelation that may have just busted the brackets of the Kansas basketball faithful before the NCAA Tournament, via Shreyas Laddha of The Kansas City Star.
“We are shutting Kevin down for the tournament,” the Jayhawks head coach declared.
Apparently, Kevin McCullar is still experiencing a lot of pain in his knee. As a consequence, he has not been able to practice with the Kansas basketball squad in the lead-up to March Madness. The fact that his rehab also did not show any signs of progress made the decision quite easy. All of this prompted Coach Self to preserve his player rather than wreck his future and body.
Nonetheless, Hunter Dickinson will still have some individuals to back him up in the place of the All-American. Elmarko Jackson and Nick Timberlake will suit up for the Jayhawks as they try to replicate McCullar's production.
Kansas basketball's biggest loss
A single player can spark a deep run but it takes a whole supporting cast to win the national title. McCullar is the top scorer of the Kansas basketball squad as he knocks down 45.4% of his field goal attempts for 18.3 points per contest. He also works great in grabbing rebounds for the Jayhawks and using gravity to get his teammates a lot of open looks. This has netted him six boards and 4.1 assists on average.
More than his offensive production, the Kansas basketball squad will surely miss his defensive impact. The Big 12 All-Defensive team selection averages 1.4 steals a game which is huge in clamping up opposing teams' passing lanes. Now, it is all up to Dickinson and someone from the Jayhawks to step up for them to have a chance in trying to beat Samford.