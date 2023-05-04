Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson has announced his long-awaited decision, he will be playing for Kansas in the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

Hunter Dickinson released a video of him telling Kansas Basketball coach Bill Self the news.

Dickinson was the top-rated player in the transfer portal, and understandably so. He averaged 18.5 points with nine rebounds per game in the 2022-2023 season, according to sports reference. He is also a three-time Big Ten player of the year, putting up good numbers in his three years with the Michigan Basketball program. He sent a farewell message to the Michigan basketball program on Wednesday night, announcing that he would be leaving for a different school. He chose Kansas over other schools he visited like Kentucky, Villanova, Maryland and Georgetown.

This is not the first big get for Bill Self and the Kansas basketball program in the transfer portal. Bill Self also landed Towson transfer Nick Timberlake, beating out defending national champion UConn. Texas transfer Arterio Morris also joined Self’s team.

Dickinson’s process garnered a lot of attention from fans and media members. It was extremely public, and now everyone knows his decision.

The choice to play for Kansas indicates that Dickinson wants to win a national championship. There is a ton of talent on the roster that was there even before Dickinson and Nick Timberlake joined. The Jayhawks should be a top-10 team, and maybe even top-five next season. There is a ton of talent and experience, and the expectations will be for Kansas to add its fifth NCAA Tournament in the 2023-2024 college basketball season.