Madden NFL 24's New SAPIEN technology creates an endoskeleton structure for each player to make them look more accurate to their real life counterpart. In the gameplay trailer that was released last week, we got a glimpse of this feature. They showed off Colts G Quenton Nelson in comparison to last year's model. Additionally, they showed the four different body types that players have (Lean, Standard, Muscular, Heavy). So it's safe to assume that Madden NFL 24 should have really accurate player models… right?

Well that's not the case for every player, including Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones. In fact, the 2022 First-team All Pro was vocal about his appearance in the game.

Chris Jones & Fans React

Jones tweeted at EA Sports' Madden NFL Twitter page, sharing his displeasure with his in-game character model. You can check it out in the tweet below.

@EAMaddenNFL I thought the facial recognition was improved smh🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/N9d8UH5WNp — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) June 27, 2023

In fact, he hasn't stopped since tweeting about it two days ago. He claims the developers have “gone silent on him”.

And it didn't stop there. In fact, Jones is going to keep tweeting until the sports game developer giant makes some improvements.

I'm tweeting @EAMaddenNFL everyday until they respond — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) June 27, 2023

We're going to have to agree with Jones on this one. The player model kind of looks like Chris Tucker If he gained 100 lbs and pursued college football instead of a career in acting & entertainment. And when you see how accurate Josh Allen and Joe Burrow looked in the gameplay trailer, you can't help but wonder why Jones can't look as good.

And it's not as if Jones is a practice squad player who rotates around multiple teams. He's a 4x Pro Bowler with 2 Super Bowl Championships under his belt. He holds an NFL record for most consecutive games with a sack. He's coming off what has arguably been his best season in the NFL, getting 15.5 sacks and reaching career highs in tackles and assists.

Jones isn't the only person talking about this, either. In fact, many fans have joined in on the conversation:

Some have pointed out that since the game is still in beta, it's understandable as to why the player models don't look quite right. The game doesn't come out until August, so there could still be time to fix his player model. However, that raises another issue. How many other players' in-game models look as inaccurate as this?

With Madden NFL 24 launching in less than two months, EA Tiburon still looks as they have a lot of work to do before the game's release.

Madden NFL 24

Not only is this a bad break for Jones, it's a mess for Madden NFL fans who were hoping for the series to improve. If they can't get player models right, much less the cover and Cardinals jersey, then can they even get the game finished right?

Madden NFL 24 is set to release on August 18th, 2023. It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It will cost $69.99 USD for all platforms, with a Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

