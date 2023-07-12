Kansas football has been a laughingstock in the college football world for the better part of a decade and hasn’t had a winning season since 2008. Last year was their most exciting and successful season in quite some time and it was in large part due to the play of quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels returns for another season with Kansas and showed up to Big 12 media day with an Apple Watch chain around his neck that was playing a 90-second highlight reel of him. Daniels was electrifying on the football field in 2022 and he looks electrifying heading into the 2023 season.

Daniels started nine games for Kansas in 2022, leading the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start, their most wins in a season since 2009. Kansas was ranked No. 19 but then lost three straight games and lost Daniels for over a month due to a shoulder injury.

Daniels finally got the chance to take over as the full-time starter for Kansas football in 2022 and led the program to heights it hasn’t seen in 15 years. Forgive him if he wants to act a bit cocky with his flashy, highlight-playing Apple Watch. He must feel like the man right now around Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas football will have heavy expectations heading into the 2023 season after its most successful season in a while. With Jalon Daniels healthy and back leading the way, the Jayhawks may just end their drought and achieve their first winning season since 2008. The Big 12 will be tough to compete in but with Daniels' confidence brimming he is ready to put on a show.