Just days away from the deadline to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas Jayhawks starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has finally made a decision.

The Kansas QB1 will return for the 2023 season.

Jalon Daniels took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“So stop asking. 2023, it’s up. Rock chalk nation, let’s do it.” stated Daniels

Daniels was a star for the Kansas offense during the 2022 season. Over nine games, he threw for 2,014 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 425 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Jalon Daniels started the season in a big way for Kansas. While leading them to a 5-0 start, the team appeared to be headed for a great season. But a shoulder injury sidelined Daniels for nearly the entire second half of the season. During his absence, the team struggled heavily to find success.

Daniels returned just in time for Kansas’ final game of the season. As they took on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, he stuffed the stat sheet.

While Kansas walked away with a 55-53 loss, Daniels put together one of the best outings in the 2022 season. He finished the game throwing for 544 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added 21 rushing yards and one touchdown.

With Jalon Daniels’ return, Kansas will once again be ready to compete in 2023. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Following the season that he put together in 2022, he could be even better in 2023. With him back at full health, he could be among the best quarterbacks in the nation once again.