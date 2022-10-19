Jalon Daniels’ latest status at Jayhawks practice is a good sign ahead of huge Baylor matchup

“Kansas QB Jalon Daniels was back at practice today for the first time as a limited participant. It’s great news for a #kufball team and fans that are just one win away from bowl eligibility for the first time in 13 years.”

Massive. Jason Bean has been filling in and continues to do a nice job, but Daniels is just a different breed and one of the leaders of this Jayhawks program. He’s even put himself in the Heisman conversation, completing 78% of his passes for over 1,000 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. The man can sling it. He’s also a serious weapon with his legs.

Kansas will have several tough matchups ahead. Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Texas follow after the Bears. Having Jalon Daniels on the field wreaking havoc is going to be very important if they want to be in contention for the Big 12 title. As for making a bowl appearance, one more victory should definitely be feasible, whether it’s Bean or Daniels under center.