Jalon Daniels’ status for Oklahoma game in doubt after latest report

The Kansas Jayhawks have gotten off to one of their best starts in recent history. Through the first six weeks of the college season, they are 5-1. Along with this, they are currently ranked 19th in the AP Poll. Much of this success can be accredited to their quarterback, Jalon Daniels.

Unfortunately for this Jayhawks team, they will likely be without their star quarterback heading into this week’s matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. Daniel suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 during their game against TCU. This injury knocked him out of that game and could lead to him missing yet another.

According to ON3.com writer Griffin McVeigh, Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold stated that Daniels is doubtful for Saturday’s matchup.

Jalon Daniels has been a star for the Jayhawks this season. He has thrown for 1,072 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, he has rushed for 335 yards and five touchdowns on just 53 carries. He is also averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

In the absence of Daniels, the Jayhawks will rely on their backup quarterback, Jason Bean. When Daniels was forced out of last week’s game, Bean stepped up, throwing for 262 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. While the game ended in a loss to TCU, Bean proved that he was capable of making plays for this unit.

If the Jayhawks hope to get back on track, they will need reliable play from whoever their quarterback is. When they take on the Sooners in Week 7, they will be playing a team that was just defeated 49-0. This should be a statement win from this Jayhawks team.

The success of this team in the near future will fall on Bean. If he can continue to play well, this team will be in good hands.