Kansas State kicked off their 2023 campaign with a resounding 48-17 victory over Missouri State, despite the fact that they were playing without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. With their next game against Illinois quickly creeping up, Daniels' injury status for the game has been something that many fans are keeping a close eye on.

Daniels missed the Jayhawks season-opening victory with a back injury, and ended up watching his backup in Jason Bean lead the team to victory. Daniels' status has been murky all week long, but it sounds like he is expected to play on Friday night, although the coaching staff hasn't decided whether or not he will get the start over Bean.

Via Pete Thamel:

“Source: Kansas star QB Jalon Daniels is expected to play against Illinois on Friday night after missing the opener against Missouri State with tightness in his back. The staff still has not determined if Daniels or back-up Jason Bean will start against Illinois.”

Bean had a strong outing in relief of Daniels (22/28, 276 YDS, 2 TD, 5 CAR, 41 YDS), but it's clear that Daniels is going to be the guy Kansas turns to when he's fully healthy. Daniels is one of the more intriguing dual-threat quarterbacks in college football this year, and his stats in 2022 (152/230, 2014 YDS, 18 TD, 4 INT, 77 CAR, 425 YDS, 7 TD) indicate that he could be in for a big season in 2023.

The Jayhawks obviously don't want to rush Daniels back to action before he is ready, though, so he may not end up getting the start over Bean in this one. However, it would be a great sign to see him suit up for this game, and while he may not get the start, it sounds like he is expected to be ready to go after missing Kansas' season-opening contest.