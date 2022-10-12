Jalon Daniels’ strong response to report of season-ending injury

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback and potential Heisman candidate Jalon Daniels has found himself in an interesting position.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Daniels was doubtful for Saturday’s matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, but that he would return this season. Just hours later, there was speculation that Daniels would be out for the season due to a shoulder injury,

Jalon Daniels has now taken to Twitter to show that even he is confused as to where these rumors have begun.

Daniels responded to a tweet claiming that he was ruled out for the season due to a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder. In response, to this Tweet, Daniels stated wrote, “Sheeesh…That’s News to Me”

Based on the response from Daniels, it appears that his season isn’t yet over. If that is the case, the Jayhawks will be more than happy.

The Jayhawks are off to their best start in recent history. In the recent AP poll, they were ranked 19th. They suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday to TCU. Before Daniels went down with his injury, they seemed in a position to take home the victory.

When on the field, Jalon Daniels has been among the best quarterbacks in the nation. He has been a threat through both the air and the ground. So far this season, he has thrown for 1,072 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, he has added 341 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Daniels isn’t expected to be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. In his absence, the team is in good hands with Jason Bean leading the charge.

It seems as though Daniels isn’t expecting himself to miss the entire season. If all goes to plan, he could return to the field in the near future.