Jalon Daniels injury update a huge blow to Kansas football’s Big 12 title hopes

Kansas football is going to have to find a way to move forward without star quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels, who suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to TCU last week, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, according to Zac Boyer on Twitter.

Just a brutal blow to the Big 12 title hopes of Kanas football, who sports a 5-1 record even after the loss to the Horned Frogs. Yet, Jalon Daniels is a huge reason why the Jayhawks were able to race out of the gate to such a start, as the star signal-caller had been one of the nation’s best dual threats at the position.

In six games played, the Kansas football star has totaled 1,072 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception while also chipping in 341 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, the schedule is about to get very unforgiving, just as Daniels is lost for the year. Huge Big 12 matchups against the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State await in the coming weeks, litmus tests that likely would have been a chance for Daniels to announce his presence to the nation.

Instead, Kansas football will have to rely on Jason Bean to quarterback the team. Although, Bean is no slouch- the senior signal-caller fired four touchdown passes in relief of Jalon Daniels, nearly leading his team to a win over TCU.

If Bean can do so against this slate of teams coming up, then a Big 12 title might still be in play for the Jayhawks.