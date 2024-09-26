The Kansas football team is currently in the middle of a big project on their home stadium, and because of it, the Jayhawks have to find a different place to play their home games. Kansas wanted to play them all at Kansas City, so their first two home games were at Mercy Children's Park. The rest of their home games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The first one is this Saturday against TCU. One issue: Kansas and the Chiefs haven't signed a contract to allow the Jayhawks to play at Arrowhead.

“Then Wednesday, KU sent an email saying ‘the University of Kansas does not have a final executed agreement' for the games at Arrowhead,” A report from kusports.com said. “It promised to provide the contract as soon as it was signed and reviewed by the university’s lawyers.”

So, the Kansas football team is supposed to play at Arrowhead in two days, but they don't have an agreement to play there. It sounds like an issue, but Kansas spokesperson Daniel Berk isn't concerned.

“It’s been six months of complex communications, but we fully expect to have an agreement,” Daniel Berk said.

Considering the game is in two days, Kansas better hope that they have an agreement. If they don't, who knows where this game against TCU will be played.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is excited for the game to (hopefully) be at Arrowhead. He is hoping that Jayhawks fans pack the house and create a strong environment.

“Hopefully, (fans) show up, are energetic and can help us when we need them,” Lance Leipold said.

The Jayhawks are coming into this one desperate for a win as they came into the year ranked in the top-25, but they have already dropped three games. Kansas' three losses have all been heartbreakers as they have close defeats against Illinois, UNLV and West Virginia. They could very easily be 4-0.

TCU is coming into this one with a 2-2 record. The Horned Frogs started off the year 2-0 with wins against Stanford and Long Island, but they have since dropped games against UCF and SMU. A win against the Jayhawks would feel good and would give this team some momentum.

Kansas and TCU will kick off at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday from (hopefully) Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will be airing on ESPN+, and the Jayhawks are currently favored by 1.5 points.