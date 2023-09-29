The Kansas Jayhawks will head to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns for some Week 5 action this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Kansas-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jayhawks defeated the BYU Cougars 38-27 in Week 4. Initially, Kansas trailed 17-14 at halftime. But the Jayhawks rallied in the third quarter before putting the game away in the fourth. Significantly, Jaden Daniels went 14 for 19 with 130 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing nine times for 54 yards. Devin Neal rushed 17 times for 91 yards with three receptions for 14 yards. Also, Luke Grimm caught both his passes for 18 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Kardell caught his only pass for 15 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense had three sacks while forcing three turnovers.

Texas destroyed Baylor 38-6. Ultimately, they dominated from start to finish. Quinn Ewers passed for 293 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 16 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jonathon Brooks rushed 18 times for 106 yards for two touchdowns. CJ Baxter had six rushes for 21 yards and a score. Likewise, Ja'Tavion Sanders had five catches for 110 yards, while Xavier Worthy had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. The defense had five sacks and forced a turnover.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 17-4. Additionally, Texas dominated them 55-14 last season. But the Jayhawks stunned the Longhorns 57-56 in Austin a couple of years ago.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas-Texas Odds

Kansas: +16.5 (-112)

Texas: -16.5 (-108)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV and Sling TV

Time: 11:59 AM ET/8:59 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

The Jayhawks need to do everything right to beat the Longhorns. Hence, it starts with their quarterback. Daniels went 17 for 26 with 230 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss last season. Also, Neal rushed just 13 times for 55 yards.

Both will need to do more for the Jayhawks to have a chance. Ultimately, Daniels has passed for 705 yards with five touchdowns and one interception this season. Neal has rushed 57 times for 394 yards with five touchdowns while running at 6.9 yards per carry. Also, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has rushed 33 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. The receivers need to do more to help the Jayhawks stun the Longhorns. Significantly, Lawrence Arnold has 18 receptions for 246 yards but has not scored a touchdown yet. Grimm has 13 catches for 175 yards for three touchdowns. Likewise, Quentin Skinner has 12 receptions for 173 yards.

The defense has some players that can do some damage. Moreover, Austin Booker has nine solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. JB Brown has eight solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Jerome Robinson has seven solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Kenny Logan Jr. has 14 solo tackles and one interception.

Kansas will cover the spread if their offense can strike early and keep the Texas offense off the field. Then, they need to stop one of the most potent attacks in college football.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

Texas has had no issues dominating everyone this season. Therefore, it's not surprising to anyone that they have started the season unbeaten. Ewers will face the Jayhawks again. Moreover, he would like to do more. Ewers had 107 yards with a touchdown. Instead, it was a running game party. Brooks rushed 11 times for 111 yards in the win over Kansas.

Ewers has passed for 1033 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 18 times for 34 yards and three scores. Brooks has 65 rushes for 379 yards and three scores on a 5.8 yards per carry rate.

The receivers have produced when they have been given the chance. Furthermore, Sanders has caught 12 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, while Worthy has 19 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Adonai Mitchell has 12 receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has excelled in their four games. As a result, Malik Muhammad has 10 solo tackles, while Ryan Watts has 12 solo tackles. Ethan Burke has notched five solo tackles and two sacks. In addition, Anthony Hill Jr. has 12 solo tackles and two sacks. Jaylan Ford has added 10 solo tackles and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Jerrin Thompson has three solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Longhorns will cover the spread if their offense continues to gel. Also, the defense must continue to play at an elite level.

Final Kansas-Texas Prediction & Pick

There is a team that can match up with Texas. But is Kansas ready for the challenge? The Longhorns have too much talent and skill for the Jayhawks to contend with.

Final Kansas-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas: -16.5 (-108)