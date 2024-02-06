Kansas State basketball came to play on Monday night against rival Kansas.

The Kansas State basketball team picked up a huge win on Monday night as they took down rival Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks are ranked #4 in the country and the Wildcats are unranked, but Kansas State was still able to find a way to get it done. Kansas led by 11 points early in the second half, but the Wildcats stormed back and ended up forcing overtime where they eventually earned a 75-70 victory.

Kansas State basketball didn't flinch when the game went to overtime. That's the time when you really find out what a team is made of, and the Wildcats showed last night in that overtime period that they are extremely mentally tough. They made the winning plays, and they escaped with a monster win.

“In overtime, it’s about players making plays,” Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang said, according to an article from ESPN. “They don’t feel the pressure. We work on it every day in practice, but I don’t know that that’s necessarily the reason. I think guys just make plays and their confidence level grows.”

Confidence is certainly growing for the Wildcats after that win. Kansas State took down their rival, and they got to do it in front of their home crowd. It was a rowdy environment, but there wasn't a court storm after the game as Wildcats coaches urged the students to stay put in their seats. Their message worked. Court storms are fun, but even without it, it was still a great atmosphere.

“It was a fun environment to be in,” Tylor Perry said. “Our fans did a very good job of packing it in and setting the mood for the game. Kansas is obviously a very good basketball team. Everybody was excited to play. I feel that we went out there, we did what we had to do in order to get the win.”

Tylor Perry was huge for Kansas State basketball in the win. He was the leading scorer in the game as he finished with 26 points, and he was a big part of the comeback as he went on an 8-0 run by himself at one point in the game. Tang was impressed with his performance.

“I thought our guys did a great job,” Tang said. “TP (Perry) had an 8-0 run on his own. But the guys locked back in. The fact that we were able to make it a ballgame again and put some score pressure on them helped us.”

Kansas State improved to 15-8 overall on the season and 5-5 in Big 12 conference play. They have another chance for a big win when they return to the floor on Saturday as the Wildcats will be hitting the road to take on #21 BYU. That would be a massive victory, and it would continue to build confidence for this team as they are hoping for another deep NCAA Tournament run this year.