Jerome Tang was not a fan of this chant.

We have seen a lot of college basketball rivalry games in the past few days, and Monday night, we saw a great battle between Kansas basketball and Kansas State basketball. The Wildcats were at home, and after trailing by 11 points in the second half, they were able to come back and force overtime against the Jayhawks. Overtime was tight until the end, but Kansas State ended up coming out on top to earn a huge 75-70 win. Big upset for the Wildcats.

Kansas State basketball and Kansas basketball are rivals, and both fan bases take the game very seriously. The rowdy crowd that the Wildcats had behind them was a big reason for the victory. The crowd did start one chant, however, that Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang wasn't very fond of.

“I heard it when I was walking out and I was not very happy,” Jerome Tang said in regards to a ‘F**k KU' chant, according to a video posted to Twitter by Glenn Kinley. “We will get there where that is no longer a thing because we will care more about KSU than anyone else.”

These types of chants are pretty common in college sports, but Tang holds Kansas State to a high standard, and he clearly wasn't a fan of a chant like that. He spoke about it in his post-game press conference, and he also tweeted about it after the game.

“My People we are better than this!!!” Tang said in a tweet. “I love you guys and appreciate all you do but we are KSU!!!”

It will be interesting to see how the students respond to something like this. When the chant started, the student section probably wasn't anticipating the head coach tweeting about it after the game. At the end of the day, it was a huge win for Kansas State basketball, and the students likely didn't mean any harm by it. It's college basketball and it was a big rivalry game.

Chants aside, this was a huge win for Kansas State, and road struggles continue to be an issue for the Jayhawks. Kansas is now 18-5 overall and 6-4 in Big 12 conference play. They have lost three straight road games. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are now 15-8 overall and 5-5 in conference play. This team made it all the way to the Elite 8 last season, and they are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament to make another deep run.