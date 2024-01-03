Kansas State basketball might be missing Ques Glover for awhile.

Last season, the Kansas State basketball team was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball season, especially the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats got hot at the right time a year ago, and they made a deep run into the tournament, only to fall just short of the Final Four in the Elite Eight. Now, Kansas State is hoping to have another successful season that leads to a deep tournament run, and so far, they are doing pretty well. However, the Wildcats would have a better chance of winning games if they weren't dealing with some key injuries.

Keep in mind that Kansas State basketball already lost one key player this season as Nae'Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the team after an arrest, and he ended up transferring to Memphis after that incident. Now, the Wildcats might be without another key player for the rest of the season as Ques Glover is battling a serious knee injury. He is what Kansas.com shared on the incident.

“‘But I knew it was bad news because nobody would tell me what the MRI said. So just walking up here, I was told that it’s possible he will need surgery. But they didn’t give me the whole details of everything yet.' If Glover is, indeed, out for the remainder of the season, then the Wildcats (10-3) will have lost two players they were expecting big minutes from at the start of the year. Nae’Qwan Tomlin transferred to Memphis after he was dismissed from the K-State basketball roster following a much-publicized arrest and suspension. Now Glover might not be able to suit up for the Wildcats, either. K-State coaches had hoped that they could add reinforcements for the start of Big 12 play, which begins with a home game on Saturday against UCF. Glover is a senior guard who transferred to K-State after previously spending time at Florida and Samford. He averaged double digits in each of the past two seasons with the Bulldogs. His mixture of experience and talent could have given the Wildcats a major boost. Tang saw it in practice during the brief time that Glover was healthy.”

The quote at the beginning is from Kansas State basketball head coach Jerome Tang. Things certainly don't sound hopeful in terms of Ques Glover coming back this season, and even if he does, it doesn't sound like it will be for a long time.

So far this year, Kansas State has held their own as they are currently 1o-3. Their losses have come against USC, Nebraska and Miami. The Wildcats have a couple nice wins over Providence and Villanova, but competition will be stiff when Big 12 play begins, and it will be hard without Glover. Next up for Kansas State is UCF on Saturday t0 begin conference play.