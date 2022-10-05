If there is one team shocking the college football world, that team is Kansas State. The Wildcats received some votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but they were forgotten after three weeks of play.

However, in Week 4, Kansas State went back under the football spotlight with a massive 41-34 upset win over the then-No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Since then, the Wildcats earned a spot in the top 25 rankings, finding themselves as high as No. 20.

2️⃣0️⃣ Coaches Poll

2️⃣0️⃣ AP Cats 📈 pic.twitter.com/AKrk4QhQAj — K-State Football 🌾 (@KStateFB) October 2, 2022

Now, following a win against another big school in Texas Tech, there are many things fans learned about the Wildcats. As the team prepares for its rivalry game versus Iowa State, here are three important takeaways from Kansas State’s win in Week 5.

3. The Wildcats’ defense is up for any challenge

As much as the offense deserves the praise, fans cannot forget how impactful Kansas State’s defense has been in 2022. That includes a shutout in the season opener against South Dakota. But in weeks 4 and 5, the unit really stepped up.

Versus the Sooners, the Wildcats had one sack and three tackles for loss. They also had three pass deflections. Although Oklahoma still had 550 total yards on offense, 34 points were then the second-lowest mark of the team in the season.

Last week against the Red Raiders, Kansas State made a big statement on defense. The Wildcats forced four turnovers with two interceptions and two fumbles. Most importantly, two of those turnovers came in the fourth quarter. If it was not for them, the final results would likely be very different.

The Wildcats also had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Linebacker Khalid Duke contributed with three of each. He ended up earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.

Duke and the defensive unit showed they are up for any challenge. If they continue making big stops, Kansas State should have a strong conference campaign in 2022.

2. Quarterback Adrian Martinez is a real dual-threat weapon, makes a great running duo with Deuce Vaughn

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the Wildcats’ rise is Adrian Martinez. After four years in Nebraska, the quarterback transferred to Kansas State, and his impact has been immediate.

Martinez is completing 62.2% of his passes for 654 yards. He also has thrown for three touchdowns against no interceptions. But his most impressive numbers are coming on the ground. On 72 carries, he has 469 rushing yards and nine scores.

Over the last two weeks, Martinez has nine total touchdowns with seven of them on the ground. His dual-threat abilities make him one of the most difficult quarterbacks to play against in 2022.

ARE YOU KIDDING, MARTINEZ!? 🤯 This run was UNREAL 🔥🔥 cc: @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/iL04sHPm3f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

If combined with Deuce Vaughn, things get even tougher for opponents. The running back already has four 100-yard games. He has a total of 638 rushing yards and touchdowns, plus 13 receptions for 60 yards.

The Martinez-Vaughn duo is elite, especially in the run game. Both are able to rush for 100-plus yards every week, which is a problem for teams with weaker defensive lines. The game against Texas Tech was the second straight time the combo eclipsed 100 or more yards each.

Both Martinez and Vaughn are key pieces of Kansas State’s success. Should they keep playing like they are, the Wildcats can finish in the top position of the Big 12.

1. It is time for Kansas State to dream bigger

After two special weeks, the Wildcats are getting the recognition they deserve. Cracking the top 25 was certainly a goal, but now that it was accomplished, what is next?

It has been an interesting year for Big 12 teams. Oklahoma is 0-2 in conference play, Texas Tech and Iowa State find themselves in the bottom half, while Baylor is unranked and fifth in the Big 12.

Kansas State is currently second, just behind the undefeated No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. With the conference play up and running, many things can still change. But if there is a year to dream bigger, this is the one.

The Wildcats appear to have a real shot at competing for the Big 12 title. With key games coming up, including Week 6 at Iowa State, Kansas State can climb the rankings and earn even more respect across the country. If that keeps happening, it would not be a surprise to see the Wildcats playing in one of the New Year’s Six bowls.

In case they receive an invitation and win, they have a real shot at finishing in the top 10. It seems a little too big of a dream to reach, but after five games, Kansas State has shown that it can do more than what people thought it could. The Wildcats can potentially be the Cinderella story of the 2022 season. As of now, the first few chapters of this story have happy endings. All they need to do is dream bigger and the year will be one of the bests in program history.