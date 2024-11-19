The Kansas State football program has had a strong 2024 showing 10 games in. The Wildcats hold a 7-3 record despite coming off their tough loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Sixth-year coach Chris Klieman has been a vital part of Kansas State's success, and he addressed rumblings of his retirement in a press availability in mid-November.

Klieman isn't leaving Kansas State anytime soon

When a reporter asked if there was any truth to the rumor that Klieman would soon be returning, he strongly refuted:

“I don’t know where you got that from,” Klieman said, per Kellis Robinett of Kansas.com. “I haven’t said that to anybody.”

It seems Chris Klieman plans to continue to be around to help lead the Kansas State football squad to more success. The head coach wants the program to be the best it can be under his leadership. However, Klieman has dealt with personal issues off the field, as previously noted by Kellis Robinett. Klieman feels things in his family life are improving though.

“Probably the biggest struggle for me right now is not having family around,” Klieman shared, per Robineet. “The people, the guys upstairs and the guys downstairs, everybody in this building has gone out of their way to help the situation that we’re going through. All the wives have been really helpful in the situation we’re going through.

“It (stinks). I’ll just be honest with you, it does. But when you’re surrounded by people that care and are surrounded by people that love (my wife) and I, it makes it easier. It’s not easy, but it makes it easier. Some positive things are starting to flip for us, and we’re going to kind of pray on that and realize that there are some positive things moving forward.”

It is great to hear that Klieman is in a better place. The Kansas State football team's College Football Playoff hopes may not come to fruition in 2024-25, but there remains hope that the team can make a deep run under Klieman's leadership in the future.