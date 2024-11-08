ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Kansas prediction and pick. These two teams played well to open the year and looked dominant on their way to having a 1-0 record.

North Carolina is 1-0 this season thanks to a win against Elon, but it was not nearly as impressive as it should have been. North Carolina's key to success starts and ends with RJ Davis and then some combination of Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble, who are joining him in the backcourt. RJ Davis is one of the best players in college basketball and needs to step up in this game against the Jayhawks.

Kansas is also undefeated after winning easily against Howard to start the season at 1-0. Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo were the immediate standouts in the blowout. Dickinson is the key for the Jayhawks down low, but Zeke Mayo has already proven to be a great addition. This will be a unique challenge for the Jayhawks in the second game of the year.

Here are the North Carolina-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Kansas Odds

North Carolina: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +260

Kansas: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Kansas

Time: 7:00 pm ET/ 5:oo pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina had the best offense in the entire ACC last season. They scored 81.9 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 45%, and had a three-point percentage of 35.9%. This season, four different Tar Heels are averaging over double digits, with RJ Davis leading at 24 points per game. Then, Elliott Cadeau leads the way in assists at eight per game. It starts with RJ Davis, but they also have depth from Elliott Cadeau and Seth Trimble.

North Carolina's defense was solid last year. They allowed 70.5 points per game, 43.1% from the field, and 32.6% from behind the arc. This season, Jae'Lyn Withers opened with a monster game of 10 rebounds to start the year. Then, Elliott Cadeau and Ven-Allen Lubin lead the way in blocks per game at two each. Finally, three Tar Heels grabbed at least two steals, with Cadeau also leading at three per game. This defense struggled to start the season against Elon, and they need to step up more against Kansas and the playmakers they can offer.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas' offense was solid last season. They scored 75.6 points per game, had a 48.8% field goal percentage, and a 33.2% three-point shooting percentage. Three Jayhawks hit over double digits in scoring, with Zeke Mayo leading at 19 in their first game. Dajuan Harris Jr. then leads the way in assists at five per game. The Jayhawks have a lot of potential on offense this season, which is why they are the top-ranked team in the country. Hunter Dickinson is the biggest key down low, but Zeke Mayo was brought in for extra offensive firepower, and he has been great up to this point in the season.

The Jayhawks' defense was inconsistent last season. They allowed 69.9 points per game, 41% from the field and 34% from behind the arc. Flory Bidunga started off red-hot with eight rebounds to start the season, but the leader for the season will most likely be Hunter Dickinson. Then, Bidunga and Dickinson are tied for the team lead in blocks per game at two. Finally, Dickinson also had the most steals, with three per game to start off the season. This is a big test for the Jayhawks because they were the preseason top-ranked team for a reason, and now they have to go out and own it against a talented team like the Tar Heels.

Final North Carolina-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas is the team to trust in this game. Expect the Jayhawks to win and cover, especially at home in Allen Fieldhouse. The Tar Heels struggled to open the year in comparison, and they might be in for a long day in this game against the Jayhawks. This will be a big game for both teams but expect the Jayhawks to win and cover at home and prove that they are the top-ranked team in the country.

Final North Carolina-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -7.5 (-114)