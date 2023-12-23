The 33rd edition of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature the Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is an annual bowl game that has been played in the state of Arizona since 1989. It has had name changes but is most remembered in the modern era as the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, Cactus Bowl, and Cheez-It Bowl. This year's edition will feature Kansas and UNLV. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The game between Kansas and UNLV will start at 9 PM ET on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

How to watch Kansas vs. UNLV

You can watch the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on ESPN, and it will be available via live stream with fuboTV.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Time: 9 PM ET

Location: Chase Field — Phoenix, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Kansas -12.5 | O/U 67.5

Kansas storylines

Kansas hasn't won a bowl game since 2008, when they defeated Minnesota in the Insight Bowl. They are playing in a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the second time in program history. They also made consecutive bowl appearances in the 2007 and 2008 seasons. Kansas started the season 7-2, but back-to-back home losses to Texas Tech and Kansas State ruined their chances of reaching a high-end bowl.

Devin Neal is the star of the show for the Jayhawks. He ran for 1,209 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. His career mark of 3,006 yards puts him fifth in the program's history. Neal will become the school's all-time leading rusher next season if he returns to school, but he is still deciding on whether to enter this year's draft. As of Saturday, he hasn't announced a decision or opted out of the bowl game. Kansas' defense is led by Austin Booker, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He had eight sacks as a defensive tackle.

Kansas was part of one of the most exciting bowl games last season, losing 55-53 in triple overtime to Arkansas. They erased a 25-point deficit in the Liberty Bowl to make it to the overtime period.

UNLV storylines

UNLV's last bowl victory was in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl when they defeated Arkansas 31-14. It will be their first bowl appearance since the 2013 season and fifth overall. UNLV was third in the Mountain West with a 9-4 record, their first winning season in the last ten. First-year coach Barry Odom led the team to its improved record.

UNLV is led by their vaunted passing attack, which features Jayden Maiava and Ricky White. Maiava passed for 2,794 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was given the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award. UNLV's best individual performance was by White, who set the single-season school record with 1,386 receiving yards. He had seven touchdowns on 81 catches.

Another player to watch for UNLV is their kicker, Lou Pizano, a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl history

Before 2006, the game featured teams from the Pac-10, Western Athletic Conference, Big 12, and the Big East. From 2006 to 2013, it featured a matchup between the Big Ten and the Big 12. Starting with the 2015 game featured a matchup between the Pac-12 and Big 12 while also allowing teams from the ACC and Mountain West. This will be the case this year, as UNLV represents the Mountain West, and Kansas is from the Big 12.

Last season's game was between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, with Wisconsin escaping with a 24-17 victory. Braelon Allen was given MVP of the game. Some other notable former MVPs are Tyler Lockett, Le'Veon Bell, Derek Anderson, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Bledsoe.