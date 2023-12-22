UNLV is in their first bowl game since 2013 as we continue our College Football odds series with a Kansas-UNLV prediction and pick.

UNLV is in their first bowl game since 2013 as they face Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl Kansas-UNLV prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Played now at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, this game has been played since 1989. It was originally called the Copper Bowl, before changing names in 1997 to the Insight.com Bowl. The game has moved sights from Tucson, Phoenix, and Tempe before moving back to Phoenix. Recently, the game has been featuring two teams from the Power Five, but this year, a group of five teams will play. From the Big 12 in the Power Five is Kansas. Kansas enters the game at 8-4 on the year, and was 5-4 in conference play, sitting seventh in the Big 12. They started the season 4-0 before a loss to Texas. They did struggle down the stretch though, losing two of their last three games, including to rival Kansas State.

Meanwhile, UNLV comes in from the Mountain West. They went 9-4 on the year. It was a solid start to the season for UNLV, with their only loss in their first seven games being to Michigan. After a seven-point loss to Fresno State, they would win three of their last four, and play Boise State in the Mountain West title game. There they would fall 44-20. Still, it was a successful season. The last time UNLV was above .500 or reached a bowl was in 2013. With a win, it will be their first bowl win since 2000. It will also be their first ten-win season since 1984, although the NCAA vacated all of those wins, which would make it their first ten-win season ever.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

Kansas sits 26th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 28th in the nation in yards per game this year. They sit eighth in rushing yards per game while sitting 74th in the past. Jalon Daniels had been the starter for Kansas, but injuries took him out of the lineup. That means Jason Bean will most likely be the starter. He came into the year and completed 105 of 171 passes for 1,681 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his last three games, he played well. Throwing for over 500 yards and three scores without an interception or turnover-worthy pass. Bean has just four interceptions this year, with two against Oklahoma and another two against Oklahoma State. Bean was also solid on the ground, with 286 yards and three scores.

Still, the rushing game and offense revolve around Devin Neal. Neal has 1,209 yards this year, and 15 scores. HE ran for over 100 yards in four of his last five games while having touchdowns in all five of the games. He was great causing missed tackles, forcing 52 of them on the year, while running for 680 yards after contact. Further, he fumbled just one time this year, and that was in the second week of the season. When he is not in, it will be Daniel Hinshaw Jr. He has 575 yards this year and seven scores. Kansas does have some opt-outs and injuries on the offensive line, which could cause some issues in this one.

The receiving game is all about Lawrence Arnold. He brought in 38 of his 48 targets this year while hauling in 645 yards of receptions. He also scored three times this year. Arnold brought in over 50 percent of his contested catches this year while having just two drops all year.

On defense, Kansas was 63rd in points allowed this year, while sitting 61st in yards allowed per game. They were 100th against the rush while sitting 46th against the pass. Austin Booker will be the focus of this defense. He was the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year and first team all Big 12. Booker had nine sacks on the year with 37 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, he led the team with 34 stops for offensive failures in the run game and forced two fumbles.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread

The UNLV offense ran 22nd in points per game this year while sitting 38th in yards per game. They were 40th in the rush while sitting 51st in the pass this year. Jordan Maiava leads this offense, and the freshman has been great all year. He has completed 199 of 317 passes this year for 2,780 yards with 14 touchdowns. He did struggle with ball security some. Maiava had eight interceptions this year, with 21 turnover-worthy passes this year. He had two picks in the conference title game with Bosie State. Still, he was named Freshman of the Year by the Mountain West this year.

One of the biggest helps for him was throwing to Ricky White. White was named first-team ALL-Mountain West this year. He brought in 81 of 123 targets for 1,390 yards and seven scores. Further, he had just five drops all year and brought in nearly 50 percent of his contested catches on the year. Maiava also has tight end Kaleo Ballungay to throw to. He brought in just 289 yards this year on 16 receptions but scored twice on the season.

In the run game, Vincent Davis leads the way. He ran 131 times this year for 719 yards and six scores. He was solid after contact this year with 434 yards. Meanwhile, Jai'Den Thomas comes in with 12 scores this year. He ran just 107 times but did it for 493 yards. Also, Donavyn Lester has 462 yards this year with nine touchdowns running the ball.

On defense, UNLV ranked 72nd in points allowed, while sitting 83rd in yards allowed. They were 80th against the run and 83rd against the pass this year. First-team All-Mountain West played Jackson Woodard leads the way. He had three sacks this year while also pressuring the quarterback 23 times. Meanwhile, he had 57 stops for offensive failures in the run games. In the passing game, he came away with one interception and one pass breakup, while not allowing a single touchdown.

Final Kansas-UNLV Prediction & Pick

UNLV will be very excited to be in a Bowl Game. Barry Odom has done a great job with this squad and it is a wonderful story. Still, Kansas has a lot to play for too. They have not had a winning season since 2008, and that was also the last time they won a bowl game. Kansas continued to make strides forward and move up in the Big 12. While it would be great to have their starting quarterback, Jason Bean is more than capable. Further, the Kansas running game will be too much to stop. Expect a high-scoring game in this one, but Kansas to come out with an easy victory at the end of it all.

