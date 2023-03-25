Kanye West is claiming to have changed his views on Jewish people after watching actor Jonah Hill in the 2012 comedy film, 21 Jump Street. This comes after making multiple antisemitic comments last year that resulted in widespread condemnation and the loss of millions in his now ex-sponsorship deals with Adidas and Gap, among others.

The disgraced rapper again took to social media Saturday to express his supposed change-0f-heart, which was still antisemitc.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again,” West posted on Instagram, per Pop Base. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Kanye West returns to Instagram to say that he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in ‘21 Jump Street.’ pic.twitter.com/h1QnDuidUI — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

West was again offensive and incoherent, two things that have become the norm in these public musings. He was suspended from both Twitter and Instagram in 2022 for abhorrent comments about Jewish people, which included accusing them of trying to control him as well as being responsible for certain negative influences in society.

As is the case in almost every West rant, he attempted to “clarify” his past stances near the end of his Instagram post. “No Christian can be antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew,” West wrote.

His comments read as someone who is completely spiraling out of control jumping abruptly from one point to the next. That had previously been part of the “allure” of the man who proclaimed himself a “Genius”. No one is amused or intrigued now, though.

It remains unclear why West was so moved by Jonah Hill (born to Jewish parents) in the first place. But by starting his post the way he did, Kanye West will likely ensure that his re-discovered love for Jewish people will still not be mutual, as he continues to alienate himself further from society.