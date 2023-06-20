A long-lost television show pilot featuring Kanye West has surfaced online, captivating fans and media alike. The 28-minute episode, titled A Little Inappropriate, was uploaded to YouTube by gearashicorp, showcasing a project that never made it to the airwaves, according to Yahoo.

still from ye's unreleased tv show "a little inappropriate" pic.twitter.com/NUBbH0yspx — chris chance (@madeintheurl) June 18, 2023

Originally produced in 2007, the pilot revolves around Kanye West's visit to a fan through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, it takes an unexpected turn when it's revealed that the child is not actually ill. The show features appearances by GLC, Don C (Ye's close friend and designer), along with actors Jeff Garlin, JB Smoove, Wyatt Cenac, and Kym Whitley.

Kanye West had expressed his desire to model the show after the popular series Curb Your Enthusiasm, and he teamed up with director Larry Charles, known for his work on Curb, to create the pilot. The aim was to capture the same irreverent and comedic style as the hit show.

Although the pilot never made it to a full series, it gained attention from eagle-eyed fans who discovered and shared the episode before it was taken down from the internet. The leaked footage provided a rare glimpse into Kanye's foray into the world of television.

The episode centers on Kanye's journey through a chaotic CD signing event while grappling with the demands and complexities of his own entourage. Additionally, he visits a sick teenager for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where his concern about having bad breath after consuming “smelly” fast food adds a humorous touch.

Reports suggest that HBO, which had shown interest in the show, ultimately decided to change direction. According to Wyatt Cenac, HBO expressed a desire to have more of Kanye's involvement to justify their investment, stating, “Find a way to put some Kanye in this.”