Karl-Anthony Towns has proved that he is one of the most elite big men in the NBA. He is a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Third Team player, an All-Rookie First Team player, and also a former NBA Rookie of the Year.

Given Towns' accomplishments under the bright lights of the NBA, have you ever wondered how the Dominican basketball star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Karl-Anthony Towns' $4.52 million lake house in Medina, Minn.

Given that Towns has played his entire NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it isn't surprising that the Dominican basketball star has settled down in the same city. Back in 2018, the three-time All-Star signed a massive five-year deal worth $190 million. With plenty of money to spare, Towns splurged on a Medina lake house, which made the former Rookie of the Year shell out $4.52 million.

Here are some photos of Karl-Anthony Towns' $4.52 million lake house in Medina.

Photos courtesy of: The Business Journals

Towns' home encompasses 17,251 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a spiral staircase, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a family dining area, a game room with a pool table, an indoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a golf course and a tea house.

While the home is already impressive inside, there's also plenty for Towns to enjoy outdoors. The backyard also features a swimming pool, a lounge area, a neat driveway in the home's front, and a surplus of green spaces surrounding the home filled with various grass and trees. Moreover, Towns should also have easy access to the lake just a stone's throw away from his home. Given the home's amenities, it seems like the perfect place to unwind from the grueling NBA season.

Towns is one of the most respected big men in the NBA today. As a result, it isn't surprising that he is raking in massive contracts from the Timberwolves. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Towns has a net worth of around $9 million, which has remained steady for several years.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Karl-Anthony Towns' $4.52 million lake house in Medina.