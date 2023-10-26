Director Greta Gerwig made an iconic role for Kate McKinnon's Barbie character. But this ‘Weird Barbie' is actually once an iconic Mattel doll.

Ivana Primorac (hair and makeup on #Barbie/ #BarbieTheMovie ) said that Weird Barbie used to be Totally Hair Barbie before she “got played with too hard.” 🤯!!! pic.twitter.com/UXa8VtKZzS — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 26, 2023

An X user revealed that McKinnon's Barbie character was the ‘Totally Hair Barbie.' Prior to this revelation, Gerwig herself explained that Weird Barbie resembles a doll that has been extensively played with. Enduring all sorts of changes not just on her curly flowy hair but on her physique too.

Even McKinnon referred to it as “the keeper of everyone's hidden weirdness.” While Margot Robbie described her as “a cross between David Bowie and a hairless cat.”

Now, Kate McKinnon's weird Barbie character is important because it embodies imperfections and quirks that we all have. While Barbie is typically seen as perfect, Weird Barbie represents the freedom to be asymmetrical and unique.

In the film, her house is a haven for older Barbie dolls, including Earring Magic Ken and Skipper, who are no longer in production. She supports these ostracized figures, making her a pivotal character in the story.

Plus, Weird Barbie's journey from being played with “too hard” to her acceptance by the other dolls is also a lesson to learn for young girls. Mattel has even released a Weird Barbie doll to celebrate her unique character.

Ultimately—the concept of McKinnon's Barbie adds depth and humor to the film's narrative. Now, she's a cherished addition to the Barbie movie. Audiences also appreciate her character even more like the other typical Barbies portrayed by Robbie, Dua Lipa, Mackey and more.