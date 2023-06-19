Kate Middleton supported her husband when Prince William made his debut as the Prince of Wales at the Order of the Garter ceremony and procession at Windsor Castle. On Monday, the 41 year old Princess of Wales watched as William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family wore traditional, ornate blue robes at the event dating back centuries, per People.

The Order of the Garter began in during the reign of King Edward III, around 1327 to 1377. He was inspired by King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table tales to create the event. King Edward III knighted his own group of honorable men and called it the Order of the Garter.

Prince William and others wore the Order of the Garter robe, or mantle, last month at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. For the crowning ceremony, Kate wore the mantle of the Royal Victorian Order. But now they brought them out again for the official ceremony.

As well as having historic roots, it's also a historic moment for Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales made herself known as William's partner back in 2008, when he received his Order of the Garter knighthood. Her attendance showed that she was welcomed to the royal family, unlike other royal partners.

Kate and William met when they were students at University of St. Andrews in Scotland. After her debut at the royal event, she and William wed at Westminster Abbey three years after the outing. These past 15 years, Kate has attended the Order's ceremony with the royal family on many occasions.