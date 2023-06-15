The big royal Saturday event will go on without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The annual Trooping the Colour, the celebration of the British monarch's birthday, will not be attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles didn't invite them, per People.

The Trooping the Colour marks the first time of the celebration has taken place during the reign of Harry's father King Charles. Since Queen Elizabeth was on the throne, it was called the Queen's Birthday Parade. But this year, it's all about her son. The parade includes hundred of troops of the British Army, which Harry served with for two tours in Afghanistan, and a special flypast by the Royal Air Force.

Neither the Buckingham Palace nor the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said anything on the matter.

The not so royal couple live in California now, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a point to go back to last year's Trooping the Colour where they watched from above Horse Guards Parade along with other members of the royal family. It was part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne.

Harry and Meghan also attended Trooping the Colour in 2018 a month after their royal wedding at Windsor Castle and 2019 weeks after welcoming their first child, son Prince Archie. However, in 2020 and 2021, the even was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Harry and Meghan will likely spend their Saturday at home in California with their son and daughter Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.