Ledecky holds the fastest 800-meter freestyle record at 8:04.79.

Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh put an end to Katie Ledecky's 13-year winning streak in the 800-meter freestyle, setting the stage for a thrilling lead-up to the Paris Olympics. During a sectional meet on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, McIntosh not only outswam Ledecky but did so with a time of 8 minutes, 11.39 seconds, finishing nearly six seconds ahead of the seasoned champion.

The defeat marks Ledecky's first loss in the 800-meter event since 2010, highlighting 17-year-old McIntosh's emerging dominance in the sport. Ledecky, a 26-year-old Olympic veteran, still holds the world record in the event at 8:04.79 and the 16 fastest times ever recorded in the distance.

Ledecky's unparalleled success in the 800-meter freestyle includes gold medals in three consecutive Olympics—London, Rio, and Tokyo—and six consecutive world titles, with the most recent being last year in Fukuoka, Japan. She aims to defend her title in Paris, aspiring to be the first woman to clinch four consecutive Olympic titles in swimming.

On the other hand, McIntosh has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the world's leading swimmers, securing world titles in the 200-meter butterfly and 400-meter medley. After not making the 800 final in Tokyo at the age of 14, she has since honed her skills in middle-distance events. The win in Florida could signal a shift in her Olympic focus back to the 800-meter event.

Both swimmers have decided to bypass the world championships in Doha, but Ledecky's unexpected defeat has become a topic of much discussion among participants. American swimmer Hunter Armstrong, who is set to defend his 50-meter backstroke world title in Doha, said he'd have to text McIntosh to congratulate her, as reported by Reuters.