Keenan Allen: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

The NFL season is coming up, and fantasy teams are being drafted. It is important to prepare for the draft and take in information on players. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has always been an intriguing player in fantasy.

Allen is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he has struggled with some injuries in his career. Drafting a star receiver with an injury history is always risky, as losing a top player can be detrimental when competing for a fantasy title. However, he has been healthy of late and has been highly effective.

The Chargers are becoming a contender in the AFC after a fantastic offseason. The AFC West division is fierce and will be tough to get through. However, Los Angeles was aggressive in improving the roster through trades, free agency and the draft. A more well-rounded team will help them take a big jump. The offense will continue to be explosive, and Allen is primed to have another high-quality season.

With that said, here is Keenan Allen’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Chargers.

Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

In 2021, he had a healthy campaign and was very productive. Keenan Allen caught 106 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. He is a very talented player as he is an elite route runner, which makes him tough for opposing teams to cover. While his game goes under the radar, he is a tremendous player with all the tools to dominate the game.

Allen was the 11th ranked wideout in ESPN PPR leagues, with 257.8 points. That comes out to 16.1 points per game which is quality production for a fantasy receiver. While he isn’t amongst the top fantasy receivers like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, and Justin Jefferson. Allen is in the second tier of fantasy pass-catchers with the likes of Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, and others.

He has a top-tier quarterback to throw him the ball in Justin Herbert. Herbert is entering his third season after proving himself as a star in his first two seasons. He took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and followed it up with a tremendous campaign.

He threw for 5,014 yards along with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Herbert had a 65.9 percent completion percentage. He also made an impact in the ground game, with 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Herbert is great at extending plays, which leads to plays downfield for his receivers like Allen.

Allen is an even better player in PPR leagues due to the number of receptions that he comes down with. Since the 2017 season, Allen has gotten at least 100 receptions except for one reason where he caught 97. His consistency makes him a good draft option for a fantasy team’s receiving core.

So when should fantasy owners draft Allen this season? Running backs are usually what owners prioritize early, as getting a top back sets up a team for success. There are also a ton of good receiver options throughout the draft. However, there is value in selecting an insanely consistent guy like Allen. He should be targeted late in the second round or in the third round. Although he won’t be the first receiver off the board, it is worth selecting him in this range.

If you are able to select Allen in your fantasy draft, he will be a phenomenal addition.