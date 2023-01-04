By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Keldon Johnson has been on quite a tear for the San Antonio Spurs of late. In his last three games, this young man has averaged 27.3 points on 52.8 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks, while also connecting on 3.0 triples per game on a highly-efficient 47.4 percent clip. To say that Johnson has been integral to the Spurs this season would be an understatement.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson has once again done well enough to make his mark on the Spurs history books. The 23-year-old has now recorded 3,000 points and 1,000 rebounds — a feat that he was able to achieve in less than 200 games. Johnson is now just the third player in franchise history to reach this mark behind Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

That’s quite the company for Keldon Johnson. Duncan and Robinson are easily two of the greatest players in Spurs franchise history, and for Johnson to be mentioned in the same breath as these two Hall of Famers is an undeniably prestigious honor for him. This speaks volumes of what Johnson has achieved in his first four years in San Antonio, and perhaps, what the future holds for him if he opts to remain with the Spurs for the long haul.

The fact of the matter, however, is that San Antonio is one of the worst teams in the NBA right now. This comes as no surprise considering how they are in the midst of a full rebuild. What cannot be denied is that Keldon Johnson will be integral to San Antonio’s core for the years to come as they look to return to relevance again.