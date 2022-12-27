By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has emerged as an up-and-coming star this season. The 23-year-old is posting career highs in points, rebounds, and assists thus far and has only missed four games. However, a recent update from the team indicates that Johnson is currently dealing with an injury. With this in mind, when the Spurs take the court in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Tuesday, Spurs fans will want to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Is Spurs’ Keldon Johnson playing vs. Thunder

The Spurs have Johnson listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game due to back tightness, per a tweet from writer Matthew Tynan. Doug McDermott (knee soreness) is also questionable to play for San Antonio, while Blake Wesley (on assignment) and Dominick Barlow (two-way) will both sit out.

Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all with the Spurs. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks across 29 appearances this season. One area where Johnson has improved his game leaps and bounds is his ability to get to the free throw line. Johnson is earning 4.8 trips to the charity stripe per contest, by far a personal best.

If Johnson isn’t able to play Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine that the Spurs will be able to pull out a win on the road. But San Antonio isn’t necessarily trying to win games at this juncture. At 11-22, the team owns the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the fourth-worst in the league.