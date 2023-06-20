Kell Brook gave his prediction for the upcoming Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight.

Spence puts his WBC, WBA and IBF titles on the line against WBO welterweight champion Crawford in a highly-anticipated title unification clash that takes place July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner of the contest will not only crown a new undisputed champion at 147 pounds, but also essentially determine the greatest welterweight of this generation at least.

In what is arguably the biggest boxing match of the year, many personalities and big names are giving their predictions for the fight from Oscar De La Hoya to Manny Pacquiao.

However, who better to give a prediction for the matchup that a fighter and former world champion that has faced both men in Brook?

Errol Spence became a champion for the first time when his 11th-round knockout win over Brook in May 2017 earned him the IBF title. Brook also suffered a fourth-round TKO defeat to Crawford in their WBO welterweight title matchup in Nov. 2020.

So with that said, how does the Briton see the contest going?

“It’s a fight where I’ve been in with both of them and it’s a funny one because I could get this wrong, the reason being that styles make fights,” Brook told Boxing-Social in a recent interview. “A positive for Spence is that he is a natural southpaw and I think that may cause Crawford some problems. But, I’m going for Crawford to win that fight, he’s a switch-hitter, he’s like a surgeon in there, very precise, great finisher and he is a great fighter.

“They’re both great fighters, but I’d have to lean towards Crawford, he’s been more active than Spence, who has been in a big car crash, he’s not really been active like Crawford. There is only small percentages in it, but I do lean towards Crawford in that fight.”

Brook also revealed who punches harder between the duo.

“I think that Spence has probably got the stronger dig, stronger puncher in there,” he added. “But Crawford is very surprising, he catches you by surprise and they’re the shots that can knock you out. He’s got some pop as well.

“It’s hard to split them, yeah he is stronger is Spence, but Crawford is more of a surgeon. He’s more precise, he’s more cute, accurate, switch-hitting, but don’t get me wrong they’re both unbelievable, pound-for-pound greats, as well.”