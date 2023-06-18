Manny Pacquiao gave his prediction for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

Spence and Crawford will collide in a highly-anticipated welterweight unification bout that has been many years in the making on July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner of the fight will not only crown a unified and undisputed 147-pound champion, but also determine once and for all, who the greatest welterweight of this current generation really is.

Pacquiao, of course, is a former welterweight champion and was supposed to fight Spence in Aug. 2021. However, an eye injury saw Spence withdraw with Yordenis Ugas stepping in and outpointing Pacquiao, who later retired from professional boxing following the comprehensive defeat.

But despite Spence later TKOing Ugas in 2022, Pacquiao isn't leaning towards him, but rather, Crawford, who he believes has the stylistic advantage.

However, that's all Pacman really said as far as picking a winner with the only definitive prediction otherwise being that he cannot see the fight ending early.

“The style advantage – Crawford has that advantage against Spence,” Pacquiao told EsNews (via Boxing-Social). “It depends how they prepare for the fight.

“I don’t think [it ends in a knockout] – it’s gonna be a twelve round decision.”

Crawford — regarded by many in the world of boxing as among the sport's best pound-for-pound boxers — is a slight betting favorite over Spence. However, it's extremely close and could easily go either way.

One thing is for sure though — the winner of this fight will have an extremely strong claim to being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Crawford certainly believes so, but went one step further as he believes a win over Spence will crown him as one of the greatest of all time.

“July 29th, I can assure you, I can promise you, y'all going to walk away, and y'all are going to say, ‘That kid is special,'” Crawford said at their pre-fight press conference. “And y'all going to mark me as one of the greatest of all time, right along with [Floyd Mayweather], [Muhammad Ali], [Joe Frazier].

“… This is a fight that's been marinating for years… this is greatness. This is definitely greatness that you guys will be witnessing July 29. I've been preparing my whole life for this moment, right here. Moments like these, they don't come often. And this is my time.”