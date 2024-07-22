It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners played a game on Sunday that they frankly had to win. July 21 might seem like a very early date on which a must-win baseball game is played, but in many ways, the M's simply needed a victory more than any other MLB club. The Mariners were playing to avoid a sweep at home against the Houston Astros, their foremost competitor in the American League West. Seattle would have fallen two games behind Houston had it lost. Given that Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez got injured in this game (though he isn't expected to be out for a long period of time), it was even more important for the Mariners to minimize damage and forge a tie in the standings with the Astros. Seattle got the job done in a 6-4 win powered by an unlikely but hugely significant three-run home run by Luke Raley. If Seattle can score six runs on a more consistent basis, the Mariners might be able to recover and make an upward move in the standings just before the MLB trade deadline.

Playing the Los Angeles Angels — who still do not have superstar Mike Trout in the lineup and are well below .500 — gives the Mariners a great opportunity to pick up some wins, move upward in the standings, and change the trajectory of the season for the better.

Angels-Mariners Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Bryce Miller

Tyler Anderson (8-8) has a 2.97 ERA, which is one of the best marks of any regular starting pitcher in the American League. Anderson won't win the Cy Young award, but his quality over the course of the season is one of the more overlooked success stories of 2024. Anderson won't generate major national headlines because the Angels are buried in the standings and have zero shot at the playoffs. Yet, it remains that Anderson has been consistently good and would make a great trade chip for a team in need of pitching at the trade deadline. He improbably has an 8-8 record because the Angels really have been that bad at giving him run support this year.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the Seattle Mariners: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 53 IP, 33 H, 12 R, 5 HR, 20 BB, 39 K

Bryce Miller (7-7) has a 3.63 ERA. He has been brilliant at home this season, giving up an average of two runs every eight innings in his 10 home starts. If Miller can do that in this start, he should give the Mariners a win. Miller's 7-7 record is a lot like Anderson's 8-8 mark for the Angels. With his ERA, Miller should be an above-.500 pitcher. However, because his team's offense is so anemic, Miller's record is break-even in 14 decisions so far this season.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 10 versus the San Diego Padres: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 60 IP, 40 H, 15 R, 4 HR, 16 BB, 71 K

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +136

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have Tyler Anderson, a really good pitcher, on the mound against an opponent, Seattle, which has really struggled at the plate and has one of the worst team batting averages in the majors.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller pitches well at home. The Mariners just scored six runs against the Astros and might have awakened their bats. This could really line up well for Seattle.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Don't overcomplicate this pick. Take the Mariners, who are a lot better than the Angels and are playing at home with a good starting pitcher on the bump.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5