F1 Manager 2024 is almost here! Check out the F1 Manager 2024 release date, gameplay, trailers, and more here.

F1 Manager 2024 Release Date: July 23, 2024

The F1 Manager 2024 release date is on July 23, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch. This is the first game in the F1 Manager franchise that will be available on the Switch.

The game is developed and published by Frontier Developments, who have been making the games in the series since it began in 2022. Other titles they are responsible for include Planet Zoo, Planet Coaster, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3,

The cover art for F1 Manager 24 features Andrea Stella (McLaren F1 team principal), Frédéric Vasseur (Ferrari F1 team principal and general manager), and Toto Wolff (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal and CEO).

F1 Manager 2024 story

For the first time in the series, this entry introduces the “Create A Team” mode that allows players to participate as an 11th team on the grid. Players can customize everything about their team, from the vehicle, livery, and management.

When creating your team, you can choose an “origin”:

Hungry Newcomer – Funded by a maverick entrepreneur, you must break into Formula 1 and climb to the top. Even fighting for points will be a challenge at first, so be prepared for an uphill battle.

– Funded by a maverick entrepreneur, you must break into Formula 1 and climb to the top. Even fighting for points will be a challenge at first, so be prepared for an uphill battle. Technical Breakthrough – An incredible car, but with limited budget and no reputation, it’s down to you to answer the age-old question: is technical brilliance enough to snatch victory from the titans of Formula 1?

– An incredible car, but with limited budget and no reputation, it’s down to you to answer the age-old question: is technical brilliance enough to snatch victory from the titans of Formula 1? Phoenix Rising – A former motorsport giant has returned for a comeback with the ultimate prize of a Formula 1 victory in their sights. They have access to a well-developed HQ but are struggling to get to grips with F1’s technical regulations. It’s up to you to solve these challenges and rise from the ashes to motorsport fame once again.

– A former motorsport giant has returned for a comeback with the ultimate prize of a Formula 1 victory in their sights. They have access to a well-developed HQ but are struggling to get to grips with F1’s technical regulations. It’s up to you to solve these challenges and rise from the ashes to motorsport fame once again. Industry Giant – Backed by a conglomerate with deep pockets, you’ll have contacts, money, and infrastructure. The board expects you to leverage these resources, lead them to a spectacular debut in Formula 1 and a meteoric rise to the top.

– Backed by a conglomerate with deep pockets, you’ll have contacts, money, and infrastructure. The board expects you to leverage these resources, lead them to a spectacular debut in Formula 1 and a meteoric rise to the top. Automotive Legacy – Spearhead the entry of a luxury automotive company into the world of Formula 1. This ambitious brand has speed in its DNA, and they want to show the world what their cars can trull do.

– Spearhead the entry of a luxury automotive company into the world of Formula 1. This ambitious brand has speed in its DNA, and they want to show the world what their cars can trull do. Your Story – Live the definitive Formula 1 fantasy and create your own team, then lead them to victory as their Team Principal. This custom team origin allows you to delve into the details of your background, choosing a starting budget, the strength of your car and the levels of individual facilities.

F1 Manager 2024 Gameplay

F1 Manager 2024 puts you in the shoes of the teams as it strives to be as accurate as a racing management game could be. As the official racing management sim of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, you can either play as your favorite team in Career Mode or make your own with the new “Create A Team” mode.

On top of this, you can re-live moments from the actual 2024 season as the race replay mode that was initially introduced in F1 Manager 2023 makes a return in this year’s iteration.

There’s a new Mentality Hub where you can keep track of your team’s Mentality. It can be affected by these three key elements:

Personal Situation – the driver or staff’s happiness with their personal situation, affected by their contract, personal results, especially compared to their teammates, and their inclusion in sponsor activity.

Team Performance – the driver or staff’s happiness with the performance of your team, based on race results as well as the overall constructor’s standings.

Team Principal – the driver or staff’s happiness with your performance. You’ll be judged on the calibre of the staff and drivers you are hiring, quality of your facilities, and the overall performance of the car.

The Mentality System is a dynamic feature based on real world data that considers the current situation and history of your team members to create their own personality, demands and reactions to in-world events. This system is always evolving and considering new developments, so the Mentality of your team members will change and evolve as they grow.

A lower-rated, or younger driver, is much more likely to be patient with a slower car than a multiple-time world champion looking to secure another title as soon as possible.

As the season progresses, the Mentality of your staff will evolve, and you’ll have to keep this in mind when managing their needs. That young up-and-coming driver might have been a cheaper option at the start of the season, but after a run of successes, they might start expecting more and more from their teammates, Team Principal and salary.

F1 Manager 2024 releases on July 23, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.