The WNBA All-Stars triumphed over Team USA in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, a result that left veteran player Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury visibly frustrated. Taurasi, who is set to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France later this month, didn't hold back her feelings after the loss, delivering a blunt and candid message to her teammates.

“This s*** f****** sucks. It’s a good reminder, we gotta come to play no matter who we are,” Taurasi said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by The Sportsnista. “It’s a good reminder, we gotta come to play no matter who we are.”

Team USA's loss was not an insignificant event, especially with the 42-year-old veteran leading the team alongside other notable players such as Brittney Griner and A'ja Wilson. The WNBA All-Stars, powered by standout performances from Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Arike Ogunbowale, managed to outplay the American Olympians, securing a 117-109 victory at the sold-out Footprint Center. Adding to the loss was the previous controversy surrounding Clark's omission from the Team USA roster.

The loss serves as a wake-up call for Team USA as they gear up for the Olympics, set to begin July 26.

The game saw Taurasi putting up 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes. Griner added 10 points and seven boards in 14 minutes, while Kahleah Copper, making her Olympic team debut, scored seven points.

U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve also acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly on defense.

“We’ve got work to do,” Reeve said after the defeat, via Jeff Metcalfe of Sports 360 Arizona. The loss was a rare occurrence for the American Olympians, who have won gold since the 1996 games.

Diana Taurasi and Team USA taking lessons from All-Star Game loss to Olympics

“It’s a tough game to play in to be brutally honest,” Taurasi said. “It’s All-Star weekend, you get together and you’re trying to do all the right things because we’re preparing for Paris. We’re probably playing the second-best team in the world.”

In 2021, Team USA faced a similar situation, losing to Team WNBA 93-85 and subsequently to Australia 70-67 before rebounding to win their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Team WNBA’s win was fueled by impressive performances, particularly from Ogunbowale, who put up a staggering 34 points total. Ogunbowale's performance included a 21-point third quarter and she broke the record for most points by a single-player in a WNBA All-Star Game, earning her the All-Star Game MVP nod. Team USA's leading scorer, Breanna Stewart, notched 31 points.

Meanwhile, Reese broke the record for the first double-double by a rookie in an All-Star game. Reese secured 18 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 5 of 10 from the field.

As Team USA prepares for their Olympic journey, Taurasi's remarks serve as a crucial reminder of the work ahead.

“We’ll take a lot of lessons from this,” Taurasi said. “It’s definitely not the result you wanted, but we know it’s the beginning of our journey. We’ll get on the plane tonight. I think that’s when the group starts jelling a little bit better and we start really understanding what the task at hand is.”

Team USA is set to play an exhibition game against Germany in London before their Olympic group opener against Japan on July 29. Other group games include matchups against Belgium on August 1 and Germany on August 4.