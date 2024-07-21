Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, despite coming off the bench, was her usual double-double self as Team WNBA defeated Team USA 117-109 in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.

The No. 7 overall pick, who recently set a WNBA record with a 15-game double-double streak, made history again by becoming the first rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star game.

In 18 minutes, Angel Reese made the most of her time on the floor, recording a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 5 of 10 from the field.

Historic All-Star Game for Angel Reese

In her first three minutes on the court, she matched the league record for the most offensive rebounds by a rookie in an All-Star game with five.

Reese played with fellow rookie star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, who had anticipated her standout performance on the boards. “She is probably going to lead the game in rebounds,” Clark mentioned to reporters on July 18.

Clark set a new rookie record with 9 assists by early in the third quarter. She ended the game with 4 points, 10 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals.

While both are strong Rookie of the Year contenders, Reese made the more significant impact in this game.

Reese is currently second in the WNBA in rebounding with an average of 11.9, while Clark leads the league in assists with 8.2 per game. Clark recently set a new league record for single-game assists with 19 in Indiana's last game before the Olympic break.

Heated matchup between WNBA All-Stars and Team USA

For Team USA, featuring seasoned stars, the All-Star Game served as a tune-up for the Olympics, with just one more exhibition against Germany before the Paris Games. For Team WNBA, it was a chance to showcase players who could have been on the national team, with many of them likely to join Team USA in the future.

Arike Ogunbowale delivered another MVP-worthy performance with a record-setting 34 points in the second half alone. The Dallas Wings star shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and added six assists. This was her second All-Star Game MVP award, having previously won in 2021 when the WNBA also faced Team USA.

The All-Star Game was a treat for everyone as it offered a fiercely competitive match. The players exhibited strong defensive efforts, including hard fouls and active steals.

Team USA also demonstrated a full-court press in the second quarter, hinting that they may employ the defensive play in Olympic games.

Despite Team WNBA's victory, Team USA remains well-prepared for the Summer Games. Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 31 points and 10 rebounds, A'ja Wilson led with 22 points, while Diana Taurasi added 14 points as she aims for a record sixth gold medal in her upcoming sixth Olympics.

Allisha Gray maintained her stellar All-Star performance by scoring 16 points on Saturday night, adding to her earlier wins in the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. Nneka Ogwumike contributed 14 points, while Kelsey Mitchell added 13.

Team USA will face Germany in their last exhibition game in London on Tuesday before the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team will kick off Olympic group play in France on July 29.