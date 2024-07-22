It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a terrible ending to the first half of their season. They blew a five-run, ninth-inning lead in a loss to the Detroit Tigers and then blew another ninth-inning lead (a one-run lead) with a pair of errors. This team looked tired and ragged, and it needed a reset in the middle of July. The All-Star break did this team a lot of good. The Dodgers looked like a revived team in sweeping the Boston Red Sox over the weekend at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles hit six home runs on Sunday. The Dodgers scored seven runs on Saturday. Their big guns, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, mashed homers. Even without Mookie Betts, and even without injured starting pitchers (Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and others), the Dodgers won three games against a good team. Now the Dodgers pivot to National League West competition against a San Francisco team which is several games under .500 and badly needs a good week of baseball before the MLB trade deadline.

The Giants lost their first series after the All-Star break against the Colorado Rockies. They lost ground in the National League wild card chase. What makes the playoff race even more complicated is that even though San Francisco might be just a few games back, the team has to climb past several other opponents to make the postseason. That will be the difficult part: leapfrogging three or four teams, not just one.

The Giants scored exactly three runs in each of the three games over the weekend in Coors Field. That's a very bad offensive start to the second half. San Francisco has to find a way to hit and score more consistently. Three runs a game won't cut it, especially against the high-powered Dodgers.

Giants-Dodgers Projected Starters

Blake Snell vs. TBD

Blake Snell (0-3) has a 6.31 ERA, which doesn't seem all that good. However, Snell's ERA was a lot worse a few starts ago. In his last two starts, Snell has looked like the pitcher who won the National League Cy Young Award the past two seasons. He should have gotten his first win of the season last week, when he allowed just one hit to the Twins with no walks in seven dominant innings, but the Giants' bullpen blew a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth. If Snell continues to pitch at a Cy Young level, the Giants might be able to make a run at the postseason in the end.

Last Start: Sunday, July 14 versus the Minnesota Twins: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 7 1/3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 2 HR, 6 BB, 9 K

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The recent version of Blake Snell is a dominant pitcher. If that version shows up, San Francisco wins outright, period.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's a testament to the Dodgers' depth that they swept the Red Sox even with all of their injuries. San Francisco struggles to score, so the Dodgers should always like their chances against the Giants.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are far better than the Giants, but an in-form version of Blake Snell makes this a toss-up. Pass on this one.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5