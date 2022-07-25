3 teams that must still sign Kemba Walker in 2022 NBA free agency

Kemba Walker was once one of the most electrifying and exciting players in the NBA. The four-time all-star played with impressive energy and game-changing burst. At 32 years old, the best days of Kemba Walker are certainly behind him. However, there still is absolutely a place in the NBA for the former UConn guard. In the proper role, he can be a positive contributing player on a winning team.

The former Hornets standout has played for three different teams during his NBA career and remains a free agent. The experience and growth he has shown in recent years give a ton of hope that he can transition into a more minimal role while still making a positive impact on the team. As each NBA franchise looks to make their final roster improvements, here are the three teams who would benefit the most from the addition of Kemba Walker.

Kemba Walker: 3 teams that must still sign former All-Star guard in 2022 NBA free agency

3)Miami Heat

While they have been connected to plenty of rumors this offseason, the Heat have been pretty quiet in the actual moves. They resigned Victor Oladipo and also added Nikola Jovic in the draft who will each surely play a role this season. The franchise had an impressive season last year and fell just one win short of making the NBA Finals. If one thing was clear in the playoffs, it was that Kyle Lowry was not capable of pulling his weight as the positive supporting guard they expected him to be. While he battled a hamstring issue and also has noticeably lost some weight this summer, looking for another option may still be a wise decision.

Taking the risk on another player that is clearly past his prime may be an interesting move, but Kemba Walker would be a positive addition. Even in a perceived disappointing season last year, Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists in his 25.6 minutes per game with the Knicks. He has had success in the playoffs in the past and would be a positive addition to the Miami rotation.

2)Charlotte Hornets

The most likely landing spot for Kemba Walker seems to be the Charlotte Hornets. Walker had his best years with the franchise as he spent the first eight seasons of his career there. During this time he averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

While his expectations would be much different in the return to Charolette, he could be all the bit as impactful. The keys to the organization are now in the hands of LaMelo Ball and Walker could play a major role in helping him learn to drive. By all accounts, the veteran is a solid lockerroom presence. He appears willing to handle a mentorship role and could help LeaMelo grow in a major way. While Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, and Bryce McGowens all will need minutes, there is certainly a role for Walker within the team.

The Hornets have already expressed interest in bringing Kemba Walker back and, at this point, it appears his most likely landing spot. As the franchise begins to take its next steps toward contending, bringing in the former all-star could be very beneficial.

1)Los Angeles Lakers

There has been so much talk about what the Lakers need this offseason. The franchise has a number of needs and Kemba Walker would certainly play a role in their rotation. Despite his seeming unhappiness with it, it appears most likley that Russell Westbrook will return to the franchise next season. His unique play style is clearly not a clean fit alongside all of the Lakers lineups and bringing in Walker would provide a different look. Kemba Walker’s solid perimeter shooting and high IQ makes him better suited as a role player on this team.

The Lakers have counted on veterans for low-budget deals to surround their core with. Kemba Walker is a perfect fit to this gameplan and likley would have a solid opprotunity for playing time. This would be much more of an on-court move rather than the mentorship role that other teams are likley targeting him as. However, this doesn’t mean the addition would be any less necessary.

There are some players that handle the transition past their prime better than others. While he may have bounced around more than he would have liked, Walker shows the postive signs of a player who can have a successful post-prime career. Each team would benefit from adding him to their rotation. Look for Kemba Walker to take some strain off his body and enter this new era of his career moving forward.