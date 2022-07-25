Why a Kemba Walker reunion with the Hornets makes a lot of sense

The Charlotte Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise centerpiece Kemba Walker, per Shams Charania.

Walker was a three-time All-Star back in Charlotte and was beloved by the crowd, to say the least. It makes bringing him back to the Queen City a more liable option for that backup point guard spot for the Hornets. When healthy, Walker is a threat to score the ball, but that could be a big issue for any team that signs him. Walker has only played 80 total games in the past two seasons. In his lone season in New York with the Knicks, he was basically phased out of the rotation for being a liability on defense. So there are a few red flags that pop up with this possible reunion.

The Hornets are still interested in bringing back Isaiah Thomas as well. Thomas only averaged a little over eight points per game, but he was an excellent locker room guy. LaMelo Ball and a lot of the younger players on roster are on the record of calling him their leader. IT has also aided to Ball’s development. Thomas was a finalist for the MVP award back in 2016-2017 and knows how to be successful at the point guard position. His words of advice to these young guys can’t be overstated enough and the organization seems to love him.

Both guys have something to prove. Walker has had this injury-prone stigma around him that he can’t seem to shake. If he can accept less money to come off the bench and stay healthy, he may be able to revive his career. Thomas seems happy in his role as a backup at this point after being blackballed by the league for a few years. Still, there are people who still might doubt his impact on a roster. Not that Thomas cares, but he can shut those guys up and maybe play backup for a full season to become a reliable option off the bench.

Both guys will still be subpar on defense, but offer valuable knowledge and leadership to help benefit the Hornets. The goal is still to make it to the postseason and either one they decide to sign can offer a lot of the same things. So, it really comes down to who will be the cheaper option and who the Hornets think offers more value to the roster to make a push into the playoffs.