Ken Griffey Jr’s heartwarming take on LeBron James-Bronny James playing in NBA together

LeBron James recently revealed that Ken Griffey Jr was his favorite player growing up. And it turns out that the respect is mutual. Griffey Jr discussed his future plan if Bronny James and Lebron James end up playing in the NBA together down the road.

“I’m taking my father to the game,” Griffey Jr said in reference to LeBron and Bronny’s potential first NBA game together. “I called him [LeBron] I said, ‘Man look, when y’all do this, me and my dad gon’ be there.'”

Bronny James currently attends Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, CA. He’s an exciting young prospect who’s already been scouted by multiple big-name college basketball programs. LeBron James has previously expressed his desire to play with Bronny in the league someday. And with LeBron’s influence, there is a realistic chance that it could happen.

It would be quite the spectacle for the Griffey’s to see, as Ken Griffey Jr and Sr played alongside one another in Seattle with the Mariners. In fact, the father-son duo once hit back-to-back home runs in a 1990 game. It was truly an amazing moment.

Seeing a LeBron James-Bronny James alley-oop would provide a sense of nostalgia for the Griffeys.

Although Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, and LeBron James is in the latter portion of his career, there is a chance that they will link up someday in the league.

And Ken Griffey Jr is planning on being there with his father for what would be a very special moment.