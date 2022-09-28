LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander.

LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, 2022

In a series of rapid fire questions, LeBron James fired a quick response to the favorite player growing up question. No, his answer was not Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, or any other basketball superstar. Instead, LeBron said Ken Griffey Jr was his favorite player as a child.

Griffey Jr was one of the best players in baseball during the 1990’s and 2000’s. He made a name for himself on the Seattle Mariners and immediately became one of the most popular players in the sport. He played the game with confidence, swagger, and displayed a unique blend of skills that made him a true force. Many people in the baseball world idolized Ken Griffey Jr during the ’90s. But his effect drew attention from those outside of baseball, as LeBron James was clearly a big fan.

LeBron entered the NBA while Griffey Jr was still playing baseball. The duo dominated their respective sports at the same time. Although Griffey Jr was hit hard with injuries towards the end of his career, he’ s still considered to be one of the best MLB players ever. Meanwhile, LeBron James is a top-2 NBA player of all-time.

LeBron is looking to add more accolades to his legacy and lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals this season. LA endured a difficult 2021-2022 campaign, but may in store for a rebound year with LeBron James leading the charge.