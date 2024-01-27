Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seeing each other once again. They previously broke up but were seen hanging out with friends this month.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together? Well, kind of. According to multiple reports, the former exes are now “seeing each other again” but aren't “fully back together.”

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again,” the source told Us Weekly. “They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes. It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date,” the source said. “They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”

Bad Bunny and Jenner broke up last month. They had been dating for a little less than a year before calling it quits. The two did reunite as friends earlier this month to celebrate New Year's Eve. According to TMZ, Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen on vacation in the Bahamas alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber who are close friends of the model.

Back in November however, breakup rumors were swirling, although the couple hadn't officially broken anything off. An insider told the publication they don't believe that the Latin artist is end game for Jenner. “Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever. Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships.”

However, it seems as though Jenner's friends are holding out hope that she and Devin Booker can reconnect.

“Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” that insider said back in November. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Booker is rumored to be dating model and influencer Christina Nadin now.

Prior to Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner dated NBA stars Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles, and more.

As for Bad Bunny, he has been linked to model Gabriela Berlingeri, rapper Cazzu, and singer Rosalía.