Well just in case the Kardashian family didn't have enough new drama to discuss at their 4th of July family barbecue this year, Kendall Jenner offered up a new truth bomb that should give them plenty to talk about. In the cover story of the Wall Street Journal's Magazine Summer Digital issue, Kendall Jenner made the rather shocking and salacious statement that she doesn't much feel like a Kardashian sometimes.

According to Jenner, “I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters. It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion,” she added, referring to herself a “daddy’s girl.”

Jenner says she even attempted to drop her last name during the early days of her modeling career to distance herself from the Kardashian-Jenner family. She also didn't want her family members in the audience of her fashion shows.

Kendall stressed that she's not trying to judge her family, but she does admit to feeling “out of place” among her siblings. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life,” Kendall said, also mentioning that she was “not built” for stardom. “I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it,” she said.

Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, so the half-sibling of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. On the Jenner side of the family, she has three older half-brothers Burt, Brandon and Brody Jenner, and one older half-sister Casey Marino. She also has a younger sister Kylie Jenner. Okay so maybe she is a bit justified in wanting to stand out from her extensive and famous family tree.